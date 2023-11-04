



Sweetheart,

don’t think I didn’t notice

how you woke this morning,

your body humming with life.

Don’t think I didn’t thrill with you

in the ecstasy of breath,

the astonishment you felt

in your own being.

I, too, love the lilt of inhale,

the rush of exhale,

but oh, dear woman,

I will teach you to love

the sweet deep calm in between,

that kingdom of stillness

that touches eternity.



Don’t ask me questions

I cannot answer for you.

I will come for you when I come,

and you will come with me.

But even now I shape you,

even now when you

are so in love with life,

even now as you find

a new slant of light to sit in,

even now as you tremble,

pulsing with promises

you have no idea if you can keep,

even now as you throb with joy,

as you ache with love.

Even now, I shape you,

even now.

