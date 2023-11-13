When it’s dry here,

the clay in the soil shrinks,

its particles pulling

more tightly together

until deep cracks form in the earth,

a force so powerful

it can damage foundations.

This makes me wonder

about how we, too,

storied to have come from clay,

can crack in times of drought.

I have felt it, drought of love,

drought of touch, drought of death,

drought of compassion and justice.

And I have known, too, the miracle

of how when the drought is over,

the clay of my soul expands again,

absorbing what it most needs.

Is it strange how much comfort

I take in knowing it’s natural,

that cracking is what we do,

it’s part of the cycle.

Of course, the cracking.

And of course, the healing.

I am awed by its force

and how little it takes,

even a small bit of rain,

for deep healing to begin.





