how he resisted learning

to tie his own shoes,

how I cheered

when he learned

to pinch the laces

between his fingers,

knotting and looping

and pulling them tight,

how I encouraged

the very thing

that allowed him

to walk away from me.

Oh, sweet woman I was

who thought she knew

something of letting go,

my heart opens to you

and all you could not know.

