



For ten million years, the sandhill cranes

have trumpeted in their rich, low pitch

and flown over grasslands

as they did today

while we wove our car beneath their V—

oh, their long slender necks,

the slant architecture of their wings—

such elegant things

developing since the Eocene.

How beautifully small I felt then,

a speck in big time,

so lucky to spend even an hour on this planet

at the edge of a marsh where perchance

the cranes are migrating south again

and the heart, astonished, unbidden,

leaps up in wonder and falls in love with life,

a gift of our own brief evolution.



Like this: Like Loading...