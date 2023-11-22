at Parmesan, in Vieux-Québec





We hum along as the gentle old man

plays accordion beside our table,

his fingers nimble, his eyes closed,

and we smile as he sings in French

of autumn leaves and how life

separates those who love each other.

This is how the heart learns to break

and to soften at the same time.

With a sway, he keeps coaxing

the sad song from the keys

while we hold hands and

lean into the enchantment,

wishing it wouldn’t end.

