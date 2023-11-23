



“The odds of you being alive are basically zero.”

—Dina Spector reporting the work of Dr. Ali Binazir, Business Insider, June 11, 2012





It’s like this. The sun itself

is constantly moving through space,

and yet it never leaves us.

Add this to the list of marvels—

like how a glass of water

was once a cloud,

like how love can grow in us

despite sorrow, fear.

Given such gifts,

one must wonder how it is

our arms aren’t constantly raised

in spontaneous praise for life.

I know and you know

why sometimes our hands stay down.

But now, standing still together,

even as we’re spinning

and racing through space,

even if it’s only a whisper,

when faced with the truth

that great forces hold

our lives in place,

it feels right to say

thank you, thank you,

eyes lifting, heart trembling,

the improbable earth

so solid beneath our feet.



