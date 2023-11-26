Hello urge to be productive.

Aren’t you so sincere?

I see how you think

because there is nothing to do

but wait for the next two hours,

wait for the next five hours,

wait for the next seven hours,

you think I should do something

useful and industrious,

something practical and time efficient.

Something generative.

As if to sit and do nothing

is not a gift.

As if waiting is nothing

but an invitation to work.

As if the goal in life is to

check things off an eternal list.

The longer I sit,

the harder it is to hear you,

well-intentioned as you are.

See how I sprawl on the floor now?

And now, how I rock on my heels

and hum and swing my hips?

How I close my eyes

knowing I won’t fall asleep.

Oh the kingdom of boredom.

How it takes everything I have

to meet it and let it rule me,

to treat it like the treasure it is—

the chance to not be clever,

to not shine, to wander between ambition

and disappointment, between mettle

and quietude, to find a chair

I might sit in for a while

and meet the urge to be productive.

And not open my book.

Not pick up my knitting.

Not study French.

Not converse with a stranger. Not make the call.

Not even smile as I type not a word.

