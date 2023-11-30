



Perhaps you, too, have heard it,

despite the cacophony,

a song that rises in you—

a tune you’ve never learned

that somehow owns you

the way white owns winter,

the way breath owns

our lives. Perhaps you, too,

have marveled as the tune

spills forward, guiding you,

keeping you company

so that even when alone,

you know for certain

you are not alone.

