

Offer your beauty always without calculation or defense.

—Rainer Maria Rilke, “Initial,” trans. Mark S. Burrows





Oh friend, it’s true. These dark hours

can crumple us, can press.

No way to escape their crush.

How merciless it can be,

the fist of grief,

how strong the squeeze,

how difficult to believe

we’ll survive.



Today, it is enough

to offer the world

only the simplest song—

the wordless, tuneless

song of beingness.

How beautiful it is,

this offering,

your breath against my cheek.

