

There is kindness in the way

he goes to four stores until he finds

the pink and purple tapers I asked for.

Kindness in the way he folds back

the sheets on my side of the bed

when I’m late to come to sleep.

Kindness in his hands

when he rests them on my shoulders.

Kindness in how he fills the hot pot

with water in preparation

for the next time I make tea.

And there is in me wild gratefulness

for such kindness,

the kind beyond the grand gesture,

the kind that arrives so quiet, so humble

it could almost be overlooked,

the daily gesture that says I see you,

I know you, you matter, I’m here.

The kindness so small it can find its way

into a heartache so big

and somehow tip the scale

toward hope, toward love.

