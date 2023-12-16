



If the drink is bitter, turn yourself to wine.

—Rainer Maria Rilke, from “Sonnets to Orpheus 2, 29,” trans. Joanna Macy and Anita Barrows





When so much is bitter,

it is hard to believe in patience,

hard to trust transformation,

the goodness of time.

How to turn the self

into something it’s not?

The ripest, sweetest grapes

make the strongest wine.

Whatever is sweetest in me

is not me—

is whatever shines through me.

That. I am learning to trust

the sweetness, the ripening

of that.



Like this: Like Loading...