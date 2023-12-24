



There is this moment when my mother

and daughter and I are side by side

shaping soft red dough into tiny balls

to add to the green spritz wreaths,

and the kitchen smells of almond

and butter, and there are carols

on the stereo and it’s going to snow

and I know there are thousands

of imperfect moments, but there

is also this moment

when I am a happy woman smiling

in a small kitchen in a narrow river valley

in a vast range on a large continent

on a smallish planet in a universe

expanding faster than we think it should—

and as I hum along to a medieval hymn

about how a rose is blooming,

my heart broken, my heart full,

I, too, am blooming, faster

in this moment than I think I should.

And the blooming happens anyway.





Like this: Like Loading...