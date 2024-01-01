



Why not believe in magic?

Can I soften? Can I soften some more?

Does truth exist? How are stones alive?

What if I never learn

what happens when we die?

What’s the next nice thing

I can do for someone else?

What’s for breakfast? What’s at stake?

When I dream of my beloveds, is it them?

Where am I in my own way?

How might I be more river, less dam?

Which comes first, forgiveness or the peace?

Which comes last, unknowing or the known?

What is love? What is now? What is home?

What is it in us that knows how to wonder?

What is it in us that knows how to grow?

Who are we really? What is courage?

What’s worth it? What’s asked of me now?

Should I be in this moment a blade or a bloom?

What’s the nature of higher ground?

Can I ask without longing for answers?

Can I feel I am one with it all?

How does life live through me?

Can I be in service to that?

What do I believe I can’t give away?

What if I say nothing and listen?

Will I choose awe today?

Like this: Like Loading...