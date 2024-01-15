At what point in the avalanche

do we realize there’s nothing

to be done but be pummeled

and tumbled and broken

by the world?

At what point do we know

that no matter how hard we swim,

the current will carry

us over the falls and into

to the rocks below?

At what point are we sure

we can’t save our beloveds,

not from the world and not

from themselves?

In that moment,

and perhaps only then,

grace comes in to do

what the will cannot,

and whatever it is

that is larger than us

makes a home in us.

If we survive it,

sometimes it stays.



