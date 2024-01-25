The sound of your voice

enters me and becomes me—

becomes synapse, becomes pulse,

becomes blood, becomes breath.

And in this way, the more I listen to you,

the more I become you.

It is no small thing to converse.

Sometimes I swim in the wild honey

of your words. Sometimes I break

on their jagged shores.

Some words become pillars that hold up

what is possible.

Others are wrecking balls

that turn to rubble all I thought I knew.

How fleeting it is, any grasp

of who we are. This is why,

hour after month after year

I welcome your words—

I like what they do.

Even when they are not easy to hear,

I love who I become

when I listen to you.

