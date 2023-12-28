

Chocolate, of course,

the cake we baked

to celebrate the birthday

of Timothée Chalamet,

not that he will ever

taste it to know

we added pure imagination

with the sugar, the butter,

the flour, the grated beets.

Still, such joy as we baked,

as we sang. Such joy

as we made the sweet batter,

as we buttered and floured

the pans, as we waited

for heat to do its good hot work

transforming sugar and flour

into cake. Every day

the heart breaks and today

there is also the chance to play,

to make joy where before

there was only an egg,

a pinch of salt, a bit of milk,

some flour, two empty pans.



*

yes, friends, you may recall this is our THIRD year baking cakes for Timothée Hal Chalomet. He’s basically one of the family now!