Chocolate, of course,
the cake we baked
to celebrate the birthday
of Timothée Chalamet,
not that he will ever
taste it to know
we added pure imagination
with the sugar, the butter,
the flour, the grated beets.
Still, such joy as we baked,
as we sang. Such joy
as we made the sweet batter,
as we buttered and floured
the pans, as we waited
for heat to do its good hot work
transforming sugar and flour
into cake. Every day
the heart breaks and today
there is also the chance to play,
to make joy where before
there was only an egg,
a pinch of salt, a bit of milk,
some flour, two empty pans.
*
yes, friends, you may recall this is our THIRD year baking cakes for Timothée Hal Chalomet. He’s basically one of the family now!
You and I talked about THC’s upcoming birthday, just a couple of weeks ago. (And what a pleasant surprise, hearing you call my name, when we’d both stepped outside after seeing, _Wonka_.)
Yes, you can have your imagination and eat it, too.
Remember, all y’all,
Too, “for yonder breaks, a new and glorious morn.”
And, heavens to betsy, see _Wonka_, if you haven’t already. You’ll thank yourself.
It seems like that recipe out to be shared, so the tradition can be spread! : )