It doesn’t come out well.

The blue icing is constellated

with dark chocolate crumbs.

And the icing itself, well,

the mixer broke last week,

so we stirred it by hand

and it’s lumpy.

But we did it, my daughter

and I, we made the cake

and frosted it and she even wrote

in lopsided white frosting cursive

Happy Birthday Timothée Hal C.

And neither of us cares

that the cake isn’t beautiful.

I don’t even like cake.

But I like baking in the kitchen

with my daughter, and I am eager

to celebrate just about anything right now—

morning, a bird at the feeder,

a clean window, feet, carrots, heck,

even the wonder of dish soap, and sure,

the birthday of the goofy

and beautiful Timothée Chalamet—

let’s have a party. Let’s bake a cake.

Let’s sing a song we all know

and light some candles.

Let’s make lavish wishes.

And if there isn’t sweetness

to be found, let’s make it.



