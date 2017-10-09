But if you were, that darn bubble

would always show up above your head,

the kind with the empty circles that shows

the rest of the world what you’re thinking

and not saying. Imagine how those bubbles

would float above you in the meeting

when the manager is lying, or in the kitchen

when no one says thank you for the dinner

you spent an hour making, or in line

at the grocery store where the woman

cuts in front of you.

Perhaps you could, from time to time,

look up and read what the bubble says

when even you, yourself, are unsure

what you are thinking. There would be,

perhaps, an untranslatable squiggle,

or a series of exclamation points, asterisks,

semi colons and question marks,

and you’d have to wait for the next frame

in which, miraculously, the bubble over your head

corresponds with the words you are saying.

Still, you’d know that somewhere inside

that three by three inch square, inside

that two dimensional, black and white image

there’s more to be said, something

no one else can read, not even yourself—

yes, you, too are waiting to step

through the vertical black line

into the next frame to be drawn

when all will be revealed.

*title based on a title by Jack Ridl