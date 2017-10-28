wanna play?
says the mud
to my feet
*
laying in the grass
letting its thousand fingers
tickle me
*
wishing on a star
that is wishing
on me
*
pages torn
the old book holds
no less wonder
*
asking the donut hole
if it has any idea
where the donut went
*
sorry about the flour—
the pillow igloo
needed snow
*
guess it wanted
to fly kites, too,
that cottonwood tree
*
wishing mom had a pocket
like a kangaroo—
I might even stop bouncing then
*
someday that light switch
is going to look up
to me
*
making a pact
with the lemmings—
let’s all run in circles!
Such fun 🙂