wanna play?

says the mud

to my feet

*

laying in the grass

letting its thousand fingers

tickle me

*

wishing on a star

that is wishing

on me

*

pages torn

the old book holds

no less wonder

*

asking the donut hole

if it has any idea

where the donut went

*

sorry about the flour—

the pillow igloo

needed snow

*

guess it wanted

to fly kites, too,

that cottonwood tree

*

wishing mom had a pocket

like a kangaroo—

I might even stop bouncing then

*

someday that light switch

is going to look up

to me

*

making a pact

with the lemmings—

let’s all run in circles!