I wanted to believe
the fortune cookie,
wanted success to come
as easily as crunching
through a tasteless wafer.
I carried the red message
in my wallet for months,
as if to remind myself
of my great impending success.
How curious, the gap
between the life we want
and the life we have.
Finding the small white scrap
last week, I set it on my sink
and read it again and again
as I brushed my teeth
then stepped out into the world
without it, ready to write
my own fortune, my pockets
unabashedly empty, each
next step its own trove
of unusual riches.
Leave a Reply