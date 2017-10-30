I wanted to believe

the fortune cookie,

wanted success to come

as easily as crunching

through a tasteless wafer.

I carried the red message

in my wallet for months,

as if to remind myself

of my great impending success.

How curious, the gap

between the life we want

and the life we have.

Finding the small white scrap

last week, I set it on my sink

and read it again and again

as I brushed my teeth

then stepped out into the world

without it, ready to write

my own fortune, my pockets

unabashedly empty, each

next step its own trove

of unusual riches.