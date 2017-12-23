We used to sing
You are my sunshine,
sang it like
a children’s song,
all glitter and wing.
That was before
we knew
how dark it can get,
sky without stars,
night without moon.
Even the brightest songs
can be sung in a minor key.
That is no reason
to stop singing.
That’s the time
to ask someone
to dance, please,
slow, your bodies
practicing how
to make light.
Where I am right now, the sky is cloudy and I can’t see the moon. That has been going on for a while and that has just impacted me in a deeper level. I think I connect with that poem in
a special way because of that.