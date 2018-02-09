Before on guard,

you meet your opponent

on the strip

without your mask

and hold your sword

between your eyes—

a salute—before

you drop the sword

and don the mask.

How much of the match

is fought in the gaze?

There are ways

to attack and riposte

when the body

is achingly still.

It’s a glint, a squint,

an unblinking hold.

It’s a stare, a glare,

a flash. I’ve felt it before—

known that it was all over

before it began.

But we pull on the mask

anyway, prepare

to engage, though already

we know how this goes—

who wins, and who

walks away wondering

how next time, next time

it could be different.

* Repechage: the competition formula which gives losers of a direct elimination bout a second chance to stay in the competition