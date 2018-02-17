Say it’s a hundred pumpkins
and you need to get them all
into the car, but the car
cannot hold all the pumpkins.
A mathematician might tell you no,
it can’t be done, citing volume
and the properties of matter. And a fixer
might tell you how to tie the pumpkins
to the roof of the car. A Buddhist
might suggest you let them go.
But any lover will tell you
that pumpkins make good carriages
and that with that many pumpkins,
there’s bound to be a pair of glass
slippers around here somewhere.
And, hiding amidst the seeds
and the strings, at least a little
happily ever after.
Leave a Reply