I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.

—The New Seekers

The earth, say the scientists,

is more bell than we thought,

imperceptibly ringing beneath

our feet. Just because we can’t

hear it doesn’t mean it’s not

being played ceaselessly,

an ultralow hum thousands

of times below what the human ear

can hear. And the hum, they say,

is everywhere, uniting the globe

in a common tone. Perhaps,

they say, it’s ocean waves

that bang on the sea floor

or waves that crash into each other.

Perhaps, they say, the sound

goes all the way to the core.

Just because we don’t know why it rings

doesn’t mean we can’t sing along.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2017/12/08/scientists-are-slowly-unlocking-the-secrets-of-the-earths-mysterious-hum/?utm_term=.93f97c1ef02f&wpisrc=nl_rainbow&wpmm=1