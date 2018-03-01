I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.
—The New Seekers
The earth, say the scientists,
is more bell than we thought,
imperceptibly ringing beneath
our feet. Just because we can’t
hear it doesn’t mean it’s not
being played ceaselessly,
an ultralow hum thousands
of times below what the human ear
can hear. And the hum, they say,
is everywhere, uniting the globe
in a common tone. Perhaps,
they say, it’s ocean waves
that bang on the sea floor
or waves that crash into each other.
Perhaps, they say, the sound
goes all the way to the core.
Just because we don’t know why it rings
doesn’t mean we can’t sing along.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2017/12/08/scientists-are-slowly-unlocking-the-secrets-of-the-earths-mysterious-hum/?utm_term=.93f97c1ef02f&wpisrc=nl_rainbow&wpmm=1
