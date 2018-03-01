I keep in my pocket
a handful of colons
to pull out in times of need,
you know, for those times
when I’m just not sure
what I’m trying to say.
That’s what a colon’s for.
It says, “Here’s what I mean.”
It’s a way to introduce things,
and you know how valuable
introductions can be.
Something’s so fine about a colon:
- the symmetry, of course,
- the simplicity, and
- the way that it joins
two independent clauses.
And what are you,
really, my love, but one
independent clause,
and what am I but a second,
ever trying to explain,
interpret or expand
on the first. And that
colon between us?
Two stars in an intimate
constellation. Two points
on a map that leads
only in. Twin cherry buds
on an invisible limb
just before they bloom.
Leave a Reply