I keep in my pocket

a handful of colons

to pull out in times of need,

you know, for those times

when I’m just not sure

what I’m trying to say.

That’s what a colon’s for.

It says, “Here’s what I mean.”

It’s a way to introduce things,

and you know how valuable

introductions can be.

Something’s so fine about a colon:

the symmetry, of course, the simplicity, and

the way that it joins

two independent clauses.

And what are you,

really, my love, but one

independent clause,

and what am I but a second,

ever trying to explain,

interpret or expand

on the first. And that

colon between us?

Two stars in an intimate

constellation. Two points

on a map that leads

only in. Twin cherry buds

on an invisible limb

just before they bloom.