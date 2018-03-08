for Heartbeat

Though the clock

implies nothing

with its tick

ineluctable,

the body clicks in

to the beat

and begins

to make music

because, though

clearly there’s

so much to do,

what isn’t

an invitation

to sing?

*Thursdays at noon is the present time scheduled for Heartbeat to practice, a seven-woman a cappella choir singing together since 1994. Our next concert, Live as One, features diversity and harmony–songs from all over the world. We’re performing in Telluride at Ah Haa at 7 p.m. on March 15 and in Ridgway at the Sherbino Theater on March 18 at 4 p.m.