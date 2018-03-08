for Heartbeat
Though the clock
implies nothing
with its tick
ineluctable,
the body clicks in
to the beat
and begins
to make music
because, though
clearly there’s
so much to do,
what isn’t
an invitation
to sing?
*Thursdays at noon is the present time scheduled for Heartbeat to practice, a seven-woman a cappella choir singing together since 1994. Our next concert, Live as One, features diversity and harmony–songs from all over the world. We’re performing in Telluride at Ah Haa at 7 p.m. on March 15 and in Ridgway at the Sherbino Theater on March 18 at 4 p.m.
