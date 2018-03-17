But the Hebrew word, the word timshel—”Thou mayest”— that gives a choice. It might be the most important word in the world. That says the way is open.

—John Steinbeck, East of Eden

Today it was the aspen buds

that ruined my heart.

One glimpse of them

through the window, and

for that moment,

the inner winter I’d constructed

out of should and shalt

fell down like bricks. Perhaps I could have

returned to work, but instead

stared at the soft gray

tufts of spring. How they defy

the stubborn chill. And almost

against my will, in me I felt

an opening I didn’t quite want,

and perhaps I didn’t want to hear

a small voice saying, you

have a choice, you

have a choice.