Today it was the puddle

that woke up my heart,

the way it received the sky

and remade it in smeary mirrors

of grays beneath my feet.

How at first, I tried so hard to avoid it,

and then, once my feet were wet,

I could see it only as a way to play,

an invitation for joy. To splash

in the clouds. To splash for the pleasure

of splashing. To splash until

I could no longer recognize her, that part

of me who longed to stay safe, stay dry.