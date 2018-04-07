Today it was the puddle
that woke up my heart,
the way it received the sky
and remade it in smeary mirrors
of grays beneath my feet.
How at first, I tried so hard to avoid it,
and then, once my feet were wet,
I could see it only as a way to play,
an invitation for joy. To splash
in the clouds. To splash for the pleasure
of splashing. To splash until
I could no longer recognize her, that part
of me who longed to stay safe, stay dry.
Rosemerry, thanks again for the inspiration! You have such wonderful self-awareness, and you can find the right words…
thank you, Rick! I am so grateful for you reading these poems, responding! Here’s to puddle hopping!