It’s not like the toaster
keeps secrets. Everyone
knows that all it does
is add heat for a short
duration. But that’s
all it takes to turn
something stale
into something
somehow sweeter
and warmer and
oddly much
more itself.
Heat. For a bit. That’s all.
And even knowing
this, I let the stale
parts of me stay
stale. I know from experience
that that the heat
will come whether
I choose it or not.
Though sometimes it
will burn down the house
just to toast one slice.
Better to take things
into my own hands.
Sometimes, I take
my own advice.
