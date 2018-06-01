but I would rather write poems about kissing,
beside the wild roses, for instance,
with nothing between us
but perfume and shadow.
Or kissing riverside
with waves frolicking into
our sighs. Or kissing anywhere,
really, a parking lot, a stairwell,
the front step, in a plane.
See how this urge turns
everything into a love poem,
even this, which began
as a poem about loss,
has found gardens inside it
with long rows just perfect
for kissing, slow kisses
both bruising and sweet.
Thank you again, Rosemerry, for the gift of your poetry. Your last two poems have brought me to tears: the kind of tears that help to purge me of pain during a very stressful time I’m having now with my brother’s Alzheimer’s and all the problems that go with it.