Hello Poetry Friends,

I hope you can join me in the next month at these events–several involving happy hour, one involving painting, another involving writing about painting and meditation, and several just plain old writing for the glorious sake of writing. Events in Ridgway, Telluride, Ontario, and Montrose. Come play!

June 26

Art Bar: The Art of Showing Up

Ridgeway, CO

Sherbino Theater, 6 p.m.

with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Sometimes, writing a poem is good medicine. The process can help us keep our heads and hearts where our bodies are, inviting us to return to the present moment again and again. No matter how busy you are—or not—this art of paying attention to the here and now has a wonderful way of inspiring us to live better, and to make our world better, while at the same time allowing us to see ourselves and the world as “good enough.” This is a workshop brought to you by curiosity and paradox. We’ll read, write and share poems. All levels of writing expertise welcome. For more information, contact Trisha at 970-318-0150 or programs@weehawkenarts.org. https://www.weehawkenarts.org/all-classes/343-artbar-d-the-art-of-showing-up-with-rosemerry-wahtola-trommer

July 7

First Saturday Poetry

Denver, CO

Bookbar, 4:30 p.m. mingling, 5:30 p.m. reading

Rosemerry and Erika Moss Gordon perform a poetry duet at one of the country’s most innovative and successful bookstores. For more information, contact Crystal at crystal@bookbardenver.com. https://www.bookbardenver.com/event/first-saturday-poetry-series-12

July 25 & 26

Writing into the Unknown

Telluride, CO

Ah Haa School, 3-6 p.m.

“Write what you know,” says the adage, but what happens when we write to unknow? What happens when we let our curiosity guide our writing? In this workshop, we will read poems and stories that launch us into wonder, writing that opens doors instead of clicking them closed, then we’ll leap into writing of our own, writing that is more interested in exploration than answers, writing inspired by authenticity. Let’s find out how a bit of what if might transform what happens when you sit down to the page. For more information, contact 970-728-3886. http://www.ahhaa.org/calendarize/writing-unknown-rosemerry-wahtola-trommer/

July 28 & 29

The Art of Showing Up: with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer & Jill Davey

Caledon, Ontario

Alton Mill Arts Centre, 9:40 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sometimes, writing a poem is good medicine. The process can help us keep our heads and hearts where our bodies are, inviting us to return to the present moment again and again. No matter how busy we are—or not—this art of paying attention to the here and now has a wonderful way of inspiring us to live better, and to make our world better, while at the same time allowing us to see ourselves and the world as “good enough.” To explore the art of showing up, we’ll practice meditation with Jill Davey. We’ll practice ekhprasis, the art of writing poems about works of art. And we’ll practice writing poems based on our observations of the natural world.

This is a workshop brought to you by curiosity and paradox. We’ll read, write and share poems, and find quiet and voice in ourselves. All levels of writing and meditation expertise welcome. Bring a journal with you! $325 + hst. To register: https://waxworksencaustics.com/events/the-art-of-showing-up-july-28-29/ or call 519-323-3437

August 1

Write Like Crazy!

Montrose, CO

Field House, 25 Colorado Ave, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Let’s play! This is a class of prompts and writing! We’ll experiment with poetry and stories. The goal? A good time with words in a playful, supportive environment. A class for rousing your muse, no matter where you are in your writing practice. For more information, contact programs@weehawkenarts.org .

August 10-13

Taking Flight: A Poetry and Painting Retreat for Women

Telluride, CO

Ah Haa School, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

We spend so much energy holding things together, keeping it all in. Let your pen and your paintbrush be the keys to fling open the cage doors. With curiosity as our guide and paradox as our playground, we’ll launch and laugh ourselves into four days of creative freedom. This is a time to generate new work, to be seduced by your wilder self, to explore in an uncensored way the powerful, vulnerable, radiant, humble, soaring woman that is you. All levels of experience and inexperience welcome. Led by Rosemerry and Brucie Holler. http://www.ahhaa.org/calendarize/taking-flight-poetry-painting-retreat-women-brucie-holler-rosemerry-wahtola-trommer/