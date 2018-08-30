after The House Was Quiet and the World Was Calm by Wallace Stevens

The field was high and the sun was low

and the woman became the light; and the evening

slowed its pace perhaps to let the light remain.

The field was high and the sun was low.

She moved as though there were no night

worth fearing, as if the field could hold it all.

She leaned into the goldening, the way

the light itself leans softly on the world.

The night, a gentle friend, meandered quietly

across the land. There were no words

that could be said. The field was high

and the sun was lower. Slowly, hushed,

the wind a sigh, the field surrendered

all its lines. The darkness gathered

everything, the field, the woman, even

light, and made itself an offering.