To live a day, to care for a single day, is to shape a life. Each day is an opportunity to choose where to place our care. What shall we do today? What simple acts of remembrance will we use to punctuate our time and enrich our walk upon the earth this single day?

—Wayne Muller, How, Then, Shall We Live?

How many kindnesses did I miss today?

How many chances to help another

did I walk past, my eyes somehow fixed

already around the corner? How much beauty

went unnoticed? How much joy left

unspent? I am like the hiker at the foot

of the mountain who wanders in the fog,

not noticing the fog circles only the base. If I chose

to climb just a little, I’d see how red cliffs reflect

afternoon sun, see how new snow

catches in the trees and makes of each limb

a masterpiece. How is it I am not in

a constant state of wonder? Even

the fog gathers the pink of morning,

makes a practice of softening each

surface it touches. So simple,

the art of choosing to pay attention,

a sidewalk not so different in this regard

from a mountain. Every face a chance

to fall in love. Every human story

an opportunity to listen, to place our care.