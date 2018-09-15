At the edge of the cliff

the wind tousles the snakeweed

into a riot of waving fronds.

They dance and still, and dance

and still, resettling into their natural state

before being danced again.

All morning I have been thinking

about resilience, or more rightly,

resilience has visited me,

not as a thought, more as

a mandate. And here, the snakeweed,

golden flowers lit by sun,

leads me to the edge of the cliff

where the wind whips everything

that dares show up,

and the snakeweed—

stirred, disturbed and rearranged—

has never been more itself.