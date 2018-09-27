Placerville, CO, Sunday, October 28th 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., $100

How often do you wake up from a dream and wonder, “What was that?”

What if you discovered that your subconscious has the answers you are seeking? Each night, through dreams we are offered pieces of ourselves that we might never come to know. For many of us, we have learned to not just dismiss our dreams but our deeper emotional and spiritual worlds as well.

In this workshop, we will explore the landscape of dreams and write poems that float between dream and reality, the irrational and the authentic, certainty and uncertainty. Through dreams and poetry, we will open up to the uncertainty in each of our lives—the continual, miraculous unfolding of not knowing.

No previous experience with dream work or poetry necessary. Led by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Corinne Platt.

To register, contact Rosemerry, 970-729-1838 or wordwoman@rosemerry.com

or

Corinne, 970- 596-5221 or corinneplatt@earthlink.net