written after The Harvesters by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1565

Bless those who attune to ripening,

those who hoist baskets, who wield

hoes, pitchforks. Bless those who

cut and stack and carry. Bless those

who pick and gather and sort. Meanwhile,

all around them, others play and lounge,

engage in callous sport. But bless those

who notice the work to be done

and do it. Bless those who feel

the sweet press of days and allow

the hours to avail them. Bless those

who sense the fullness of time,

who say yes to the moment

and rise to meet it.