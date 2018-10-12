Perhaps when we don’t know what to say

we have at last arrived at the one true thing—

and in our thrill to share it with words, dilute it.

It is like the seed, perhaps, that in sprouting

at last understands its purpose, only

now it is no longer a seed.

How easy it is to lose revelation.

Not that it is ever gone—more that it

drops its petals, and we are left

holding an empty stem, trying

to remember how beautiful it was,

failing to see how beautiful it is.