See, I want to say to my son. See

how the pond has frozen in thick,

continuous curves. See all the lines,

how they ring each other, like dozens

of tiny orbits. I want to show him

the marvel of it all, but he is too old

now for marvels, or perhaps too young,

the precise age where beauty is boring.

And so I take the child of myself to the pond

and show her the rings. I resist the urge

to explain how the meltwater formed them,

how surface-tension forces make liquid melt

cling against the lower parts of the ice.

Instead, I let her gaze at the miracle,

trace the concentric bands with her fingers.

How curious the rings are, like frozen halos

that fit enormous angels. How astonishing

in their design. Just wait till I show her

we can walk on it, too. I let her amazement

become my own, our feet slipping

across the smooth surface, our breath

rising in white ephemeral curls.