There is a light and it never goes out
—The Smiths, There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
And even in these darkest days
in the darkest rooms
with the darkest thoughts
and the darkest words
with the darkest songs
in the dark-full ears
and when the darkening dreams
weights the darkest fear
even then there’s a light
and it never goes out,
even then, when the eyes
know only doubt, even then,
even then, there’s a hand
eager to spill shine
into our cup and all
we need to do is drink,
then pour a bit of shine
for someone else.
