Already the mind
has put on its tool belt
grabbed its manuals,
consulted its experts
and rolled up its sleeves,
but the heart just wants
to know itself,
pours a cup of Sumatra,
sets out another cup,
and waits to see
who will arrive.
December 5, 2018 by Rosemerry
