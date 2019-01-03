It appears still, the crescent moon,

but it’s moving at 2,288 miles per hour,

its light reaching us in less than two seconds.

This morning, we marvel at it, as if

we’d never seen moon before, its light

somehow touching us newly.

And though we are dashing down

the highway at fifty-eight miles per hour,

watching the moon, I feel something

in me quiet and still. Years ago, a friend told me

it was time to stop writing moon poems.

How to stop when each time

we see the moon, something new in us rises

to meet it? May we always write moon poems,

whether or not anyone reads them.

May we always marvel at the light

and shadow so far past our reach

and yet travelling with us

every day, every night. May it always feel

important, like hope, impossible to touch

and so real, so true.