Hi friends,
This week I did an interview with Elissa Dickson and Telluride TV on poeming, how I came to Telluride, what a poem does, and a recitation of the title poem from my newest book, Naked for Tea.
Just 10 minutes … I hope you enjoy!
January 18, 2019 by Rosemerry
I surely did enjoy every aspect of your interview. Thanks, it’s good to meet you.
thanks, Rachel! Nice to meet you!
Two Telluride beloveds together. Such a loverly way to begin my day. Each of them, a loverly blessing to and in my life.
I’ve seen Elissa’s own Telluride TV interview, and a few others. Where, pray tell, are they filmed? I love the bicycle on the background wall. (Not as much as I love either of y’all—nowhere close—but love it, I do.)