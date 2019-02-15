for Amy Irvine

I didn’t know then we were lucky,

that day when we rode down the hill

on the sleds with our kids. They were cold

and crying and reluctant, and the hill

was small, and the thrill was mostly

missing. And I remember you saying,

“There will be a day we look back on this,

and think how easy we had it, how

silly we were to think this is hard.”

And I remember not quite believing you

as our children continued to scream and

whine, as we dragged them inside and

removed their soggy mittens and boots

and socks that had fallen around their arches,

as we made them hot chocolate and

talked in the kitchen about sleepless nights

and two-hour tantrums and the loss

of time to ourselves. How could I have known

that twelve years later, how sweet that looks,

how innocent, how fun, the kids banging

on the piano, their hands sticky, their faces bright.