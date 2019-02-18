And so it is that kindness stays with me,

the way the woman in the store smiles at me

when she can tell I might start to cry.

I carry her smile in my pocket all day,

like a coin, something I carry everywhere

with no effort, but sometimes forget, and then,

when my fingers again find the ridged edges,

when I feel the weight of the coin in my palm,

I am struck by how something so small

carries value, carries meaning. All day

the smile stays with me. All day, I touch

it again and again, feel how its weight

tips some invisible scale, how I remember

again to say hello to fate and fall in love.