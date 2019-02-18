And so it is that kindness stays with me,
the way the woman in the store smiles at me
when she can tell I might start to cry.
I carry her smile in my pocket all day,
like a coin, something I carry everywhere
with no effort, but sometimes forget, and then,
when my fingers again find the ridged edges,
when I feel the weight of the coin in my palm,
I am struck by how something so small
carries value, carries meaning. All day
the smile stays with me. All day, I touch
it again and again, feel how its weight
tips some invisible scale, how I remember
again to say hello to fate and fall in love.
How tenderly true! The moments of connection are often the tethers that hold us. May you always have some such coins in your pockets and may others carry coins from you …
Na’ama
thank you! I do have an actual coin that I carry… and metaphorical ones, too … blessings to you
🙂
And to you!
beautiful!
thank you! Just a couple days after Random Acts of Kindness Day … i think i am specially attuned to kindness right now 🙂