It took five days, but at last I thought of you, old friend,
friend I loved and wanted to trust, friend
who burned every bridge I tried to build between us,
who turned gratitude and apology to smoke, to ash,
who taught me that love is not enough—a lesson
I never wanted to learn, which is why I am grateful
you helped me to learn it.
No one gets through life without injury.
Still, I wanted to believe that a kiss and forgiveness
could make things better, but some things
are better left broken. Thank you for teaching me
that all passes, that even without a road, without
a bridge, without a track, the train of time
finds a way to keep moving, eventually
speeding by so fast that what seemed
unable to be overcome becomes a blur
and that hope gives way to something even
more beautiful: saying yes to what is real.
So though you will never know it, I forgive you
for your scissored words and sharpened
silences. I forgive you for giving up on love,
for saying no, goodbye. It takes almost no effort now.
Even uranium has a half-life—albeit 4.5 billion years.
How much sooner forgiveness has come. More like a lawn
that went unwatered and dried to brown, to dust,
but then when seasonal rains returned, turned green.
Yes, thriving and lush, here is the new lay of the land,
ready for anyone to arrive. Anyone. Even you.
Oh how I love this, Rosemerry. You’ve distilled so much into this poem.
“…but somethings are better left unbroken.” “…hope gives way to something/even more beautiful: saying yes to what is real.” “Even uranium has a half-life…”
And, once again, an exquisite powerful turn: “Yes, thriving and lush, here is the new lay of the land,/ready for anyone to arrive. Anyone. Even you.”
All these, and they’re just what’s on the surface. Beneath, so much else going on. I’ll have to spend more time with this poem. So lucky, I am.