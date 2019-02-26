It took five days, but at last I thought of you, old friend,

friend I loved and wanted to trust, friend

who burned every bridge I tried to build between us,

who turned gratitude and apology to smoke, to ash,

who taught me that love is not enough—a lesson

I never wanted to learn, which is why I am grateful

you helped me to learn it.

No one gets through life without injury.

Still, I wanted to believe that a kiss and forgiveness

could make things better, but some things

are better left broken. Thank you for teaching me

that all passes, that even without a road, without

a bridge, without a track, the train of time

finds a way to keep moving, eventually

speeding by so fast that what seemed

unable to be overcome becomes a blur

and that hope gives way to something even

more beautiful: saying yes to what is real.

So though you will never know it, I forgive you

for your scissored words and sharpened

silences. I forgive you for giving up on love,

for saying no, goodbye. It takes almost no effort now.

Even uranium has a half-life—albeit 4.5 billion years.

How much sooner forgiveness has come. More like a lawn

that went unwatered and dried to brown, to dust,

but then when seasonal rains returned, turned green.

Yes, thriving and lush, here is the new lay of the land,

ready for anyone to arrive. Anyone. Even you.