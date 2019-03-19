My work is to be the student of the buds

that have been on the birch all winter—

tight and red, they know when to clench,

when to wait, when to swell,

when to burst, when to green.

My work is to open like the scent of juniper

when stroked by afternoon sun,

like the gong when rapidly rapped

into a shining explosion of resonance.

And when I am wall, my work

is to add hinges and become door.

And when I am lock, my work

is to find the lost key.

My work is to be baby bird,

to open my beak and take in

whatever the world has to feed me

and then

learn to fly.