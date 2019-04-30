Dear Poetry Friends,
as you can tell from my lack of recent postings (and the last haikuling in this series) I am struggling with my computer, still. I hope to be back up and running by next Monday. In the meantime, I’ll post in small bouquets. Hugs to you all,
rosemerry
One Release
laughter
my favorite
erosional force
*
One Collaborative
all of us
notes
in one ecstatic song
*
One Avalanche
at thirty feet up
these old growth trees snapped
like hope
*
One Technology Reset
useful as a talking stick now
this dead computer
my stories inside
