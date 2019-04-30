Dear Poetry Friends,

as you can tell from my lack of recent postings (and the last haikuling in this series) I am struggling with my computer, still. I hope to be back up and running by next Monday. In the meantime, I’ll post in small bouquets. Hugs to you all,

rosemerry

One Release

laughter

my favorite

erosional force

*

One Collaborative

all of us

notes

in one ecstatic song

*

One Avalanche

at thirty feet up

these old growth trees snapped

like hope

*

One Technology Reset

useful as a talking stick now

this dead computer

my stories inside