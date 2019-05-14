May 14, 2019 by Rosemerry

Why do we have to do this,

asks my daughter, hoe in hand,

and I, hoe in hand, reply

that it’s good for the soil

and helps it to breathe.

I think about how my own thoughts

crust over, how quickly

they become impenetrable.

And then hoe of loss. Hoe of hope.

Hoe of disbelief. Hoe of shock.

Again and again,

the world breaks me open,

allows the new to come in.

Again and again, I resist

the change. And then marvel

at how essential it is,

the new ideas so green,

so persistent, tender as

a girl asking why.