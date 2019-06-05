Beside the dirt road

we find a whole bouquet’s worth

of purple penstemon,

pink wild roses, orange

globe mallow, and countless

yellow weeds. My daughter

picks them, a bride to joy,

and though there is thunder

it doesn’t rain, except for petals,

yellow sweet clover, that

she sprinkles along the dirt

to leave a trail behind us,

just in case we get lost, Mom.

she says. Sometimes love

seems to rise right out of the dirt

and damned if somehow

on that one-way road

I didn’t get wholly, beautifully,

heart breakingly lost.