(somehow leaving out the trip to Urgent Care, the lost bicycle wheel, the dead car battery, the mangled sun shade, the flood … )

turned into an orange kite

the tent tangles in pinyon—

hello Motel 6

*

riding the single track

so easy to be nothing but

riding the single track

*

letting the crickets

choose a key, harmonizing

a lullaby to myself

*

that squawking bird

with its one note song—

still, it sings, it sings